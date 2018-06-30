Arsenal to Rival Tottenham for French Midfielder as Talks With Lucas Torreira Stall

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Arsenal are considering a move for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele after talks with Lucas Torreira were put on hold until after the World Cup, according to reports.


The north London side were believed to have a £26m deal for Uruguay international Torreira all wrapped up but recent reports suggest that the move hasn't been finalised, with the Sampdoria midfielder now believed to be focusing on his country's chances at the World Cup.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

And Lyon based publication Le Progrès claim that Arsenal's chief negotiators Sven Mislintat, Raul Sanllehi and Ivan Gazidis are now considering a move for Ndombele - a top transfer target for bitter rivals Tottenham.


The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the Groupama Stadium but he will complete a permanent switch to the club this summer for roughly £7m.

However, Ndombele is expected to join a number of first team players who will leave Lyon ahead of the new campaign. 


Sergi Darder, Mouctar Diakhaby and Jean-Philippe Mateta have already called time on their careers with Les Gones, with 16-year-old wonderkid Willem Geubbels also leaving for £18m.


Arsenal have already seen Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno join the club as they continue to rebuild under new manager Unai Emery. Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos is expected to be announced officially as their third signing of the summer on July 1.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But the club's search to sign a long-term partner for Granit Xhaka, who signed an improved contract at Arsenal earlier this summer, looks set to continue until after the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)