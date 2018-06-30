Aston Villa's Financial Crisis Worsens as Steve Bruce Is Told Villans Can't Afford Free Transfers

The financial crisis at Aston Villa appears to have worsened, with reports emerging that the club can't afford to sign players on free transfers.

According to the Daily Mirror, Villa boss Steve Bruce has been told that he won't be able to bring anybody in currently, regardless of whether a fee is involved.

After failing to return to the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in the Championship playoff final, Villa's monetary difficulties have been well documented, after a number of high profile signings over the past two seasons.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Those big signings however came with big wages, which has put the club in difficulty, with current owner Dr Tony Xia desperate to find a buyer for the club, meaning that Steve Bruce has been unable to bring in any new additions to Villa Park.

The Midlands side had been linked with a move for Robert Huth, who would be seen as a replacement for John Terry, although such is the economic struggles at the club, Villa aren't able to complete the deal, despite it being a free transfer.

Due to the problems at the club, a number of players could be set to leave Villa Park this summer, with the biggest being local favourite Jack Grealish.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in Villa's push for promotion last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 27 league games, although the club could cash in on the midfielder as they look to raise funds to ease their financial worries.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham have been heavily linked with the former England Under-21 international, with £40m the reported price placed on Grealish, although Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking to negotiate a reduced fee.