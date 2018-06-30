Barcelona Stopper Jasper Cillessen Set to Leave Camp Nou as Spanish Giants Offer Cut Price Deal

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is seeking a move away from Camp Nou this summer in a bid to exchange the bench for a first choice stopper role at another club. 

Cillessen has had to settle for an understudy role whilst Marc-André ter Stegen took centre stage with last terms La Liga champions, making just 11 appearances across all competitions.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Sport, the 29-year-old shot stopper is grateful for the opportunity presented to him by Barcelona since he joined the club in 2016, but after receiving interest from club's across Europe, he is now ready to seek a new challenge. 

Cillessen is aware of the increased need for goalkeepers among a host of clubs this summer and is ready to throw his hat into the ring, with both Chelsea and Liverpool mooted as potential suitors.

The Netherlands international possesses a €60m buyout clause in his contract but the report claims Barcelona would be willing to lower their asking price to €30m as they understand and respect his wishes to leave in order to play more often. 

The Blaugrana, however, do not want a drawn out transfer battle and as such are reportedly set to hold a meeting next week to discuss their strategy of how to grant Cillessen's wishes but also ensure they are in the strongest position possible to sign a new number two keeper.

Barcelona credit Cillessen with ter Stegen's improvement in terms of his consistency, as his level of competition has established an environment which forces the best out of each player, a relationship which was non existent with former stopper Claudio Bravo. 

