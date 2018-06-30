Clement Lenglet Delays Decision Over Future as Sevilla Offer Him a New Contract Amid Barcelona Links

Sevilla centre back Clement Lenglet has delayed a decision over his future as he weighs up a potential move to Barcelona.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away this summer and was set to announce his decision to Sevilla officials on Saturday.

Lenglet aplaza su decisión por una oferta de última hora del Sevilla‼ https://t.co/xIVmgIV6xU #fichajes pic.twitter.com/vzUu2TEcyA — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 30, 2018

However, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report that Sevilla have given him a fresh contract offer, meaning that the defender now needs more time to decide where he will be playing his football next season.

Lenglet has reportedly asked for two more days to make his decision, which suggests that he is giving serious consideration to Sevilla's last minute offer.

The defender has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, where manager Ernesto Valverde sees the potential of a long-term defensive partnership with his fellow countryman, Samuel Umtiti.

It would be an appealing move for Barcelona, as Lenglet has a release clause of just €35m and is already experienced, despite his young age.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence following the poor performances of Yerry Mina last season. Meanwhile, Gerard Pique is into the latter stages of his career and Thomas Vermaelen has been hampered by injuries since his arrival at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, it was reported a few weeks ago that, if Lenglet was to make the move to Barcelona, his current side Sevilla could ask for Mina to go the other way as any part of a potential deal.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

At 23, Mina is the same age as Lenglet, but has only made six appearances for Barcelona since his arrival at the club in January. The young defender is currently away at the World Cup with Colombia, so any possible swap deal could be delayed until Colombia have returned home.