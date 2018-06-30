Dani Carvajal Reveals He 'Will Have to Save a Locker' for Neymar Amid Real Madrid Transfer Links

Dani Carvajal is the latest Real Madrid player to go on the charm offensive in the club's hunt to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, after insisting a locker at the Bernabeu will be saved for the Brazilian.

Despite only switching Barcelona for the French capital last summer, the 26-year-old is being heavily linked with a return to Spain as Madrid president Florentino Perez looks to finally land his man with a mammoth €350m deal this summer.

Perez's long term admiration of the playmaker has led to widespread reports of numerous tactics being deployed to force PSG's hand, and Carvajal has welcomed the prospect of seeing one of football's leading talents link up with the club next season.





“If he was born to play in Madrid, I don’t know," the defender told Cadena Ser.

“Madrid always want the best in the world. He is an excellent player who would bring us many good things. So if the president is determined to sign him, we will have to save a locker.”

Neymar joined PSG for £198m, a world-record fee, and Madrid are aware that they will have to blow the deal out of the water to land the Brazilian, who quickly become an integral member of the French outfit prior to his season ending foot injury in February.

Despite having missed the final months of the campaign Neymar notched 28 goals and provided 16 assists across 30 games in all competitions.

Neymar ultimately recovered in time for Brazil's World Cup campaign, where he has since played in all three group games as Tite's men secured their passage to the Last 16.