Dani Carvajal Reveals He 'Will Have to Save a Locker' for Neymar Amid Real Madrid Transfer Links

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Dani Carvajal is the latest Real Madrid player to go on the charm offensive in the club's hunt to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, after insisting a locker at the Bernabeu will be saved for the Brazilian.

Despite only switching Barcelona for the French capital last summer, the 26-year-old is being heavily linked with a return to Spain as Madrid president Florentino Perez looks to finally land his man with a mammoth €350m deal this summer. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Perez's long term admiration of the playmaker has led to widespread reports of numerous tactics being deployed to force PSG's hand, and Carvajal has welcomed the prospect of seeing one of football's leading talents link up with the club next season.


“If he was born to play in Madrid, I don’t know," the defender told Cadena Ser

“Madrid always want the best in the world. He is an excellent player who would bring us many good things. So if the president is determined to sign him, we will have to save a locker.”

Neymar joined PSG for £198m, a world-record fee, and Madrid are aware that they will have to blow the deal out of the water to land the Brazilian, who quickly become an integral member of the French outfit prior to his season ending foot injury in February.

Despite having missed the final months of the campaign Neymar notched 28 goals and provided 16 assists across 30 games in all competitions.

Neymar ultimately recovered in time for Brazil's World Cup campaign, where he has since played in all three group games as Tite's men secured their passage to the Last 16. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)