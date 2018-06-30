Everton Prepared to Offer Outcast Davy Klaasen in Shock Swap Deal for Croatian World Cup Star

Everton midfielder Davy Klaasen could be used as a bargaining chip to bring Croatia international Domagoj Vida to Goodison Park this summer, according to reports in Turkey.





Dutch international Klaasen joined the Merseyside club last year in a €27m deal from Ajax, but the 25-year-old only made 16 appearances across all competitions under Ronald Koeman, David Unsworth and Sam Allardyce combined.

Klaasen is now being tipped to leave the club this summer. Turkish outlet AMK Spor (via Sport Witness) have run with a story that suggests Everton only value their midfielder at as little as €13m, with the Toffees reportedly offering the Dutchman in a straight swap deal for Beşiktaş defender Vida.





It was claimed on Thursday that Everton had rivalled Leicester City in the race for Vida's signature by submitting a €13m to the Turkish giants.





The Foxes then increased their initial offer to €14m for the 29-year-old defender, prompting Marco Silva's side to offer Klaasen in a straight swap deal.

Beşiktaş will be in the market for a new midfielder this summer after Anderson Talisca's two-year loan in Istanbul ended - the Brazilian, once a target of Manchester United, has since completed a deal to join Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande until 2019.

There is also some uncertainty surrounding the future of Oğuzhan Özyakup at Vodaphone Park, something which could make a move for Klaasen all the more appealing for Beşiktaş ahead of the new season.

But the Black Eagles will likely drive a hard bargain this summer as they are already short of defensive options. Matej Mitrović has returned from a loan spell in Belgium, but Dusko Tosic has left Turkey this summer which leaves Vida and veteran defender Pepe as their only other recognised centre backs.