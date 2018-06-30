France Star Kylian Mbappe Donating Entire World Cup Fee to Child Disability Charity

Kylian Mbappe has wowed the footballing world with an incredible gesture.

The PSG and France forward became the footballing world's most expensive teenager last summer when he joined the French giants from Monaco for a fee believed to be £166m. Mbappe has not disappointed, becoming one of the best attackers in the world and living up to his hefty price tag.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

But it appears that Mbappe isn't letting any of the hype get to his head, as best evidenced by the wonderful gesture he has planned for his World Cup earnings.

According to L'Equipe, Mbappe will be donating the entirety of his World Cup earnings to the Preiers de Cordees association, a charity that aims to organise sports activities for children with disabilities.

It's understood that Mbappe earns around £17,000 per game, with bonuses added. But Mbappe, who is a patron of the association, is donating anything he earns. The donation will include the reported £265,000 bonus that the star is in line to earn should France win the tournament.

Mbappe's generosity has caused some of his fellow Frenchmen to follow suit, with Samuel Umtiti emphasising that representing the national team was not to do with the money.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Kylian Mbappe donating his earnings is the latest in a long line of footballers to disprove the theory that they're all out of touch with reality, perhaps the narrative is in dire need of updating.