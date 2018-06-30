French Journalist Explains Man Utd Fekir Offer as Report Claims Red Devils Submit Bid for Forward

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Manchester United are hoping to capitalise on their rival's misfortune this summer by signing Olympique Lyonnais talisman Nabil Fekir, according to reports in France.

The 24-year-old was tipped to join Liverpool earlier this summer but the Reds attempted to play hardball with the French club in the eleventh hour of negotiations, causing ‎Les Gones to pull out of the deal - leaving the Reds with egg on their face.

And now bitter rivals Manchester United will look to get one over on the Merseyside club by bringing Fekir to Old Trafford. Lyon based daily Le Progrès claims that the Red Devils have already launched an offer for the France international this summer.

Former Ligue 1 champions Lyon are having somewhat of a mass exodus this summer. Sergi Darder is the most experienced player to leave the Groupama Stadium, but youngsters Mouctar Diakhaby and Jean-Philippe Mateta have also moved on to join Valencia and Mainz respectively.

French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has also claimed that the interest could result in Liverpool upping their previous bid for Fekir, as the player still wishes to play for the Reds.

But Lyon's most notable departure is that of 16-year-old wonderkid Willem Geubbels, who has left the club to join AS Monaco for £18m.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been keeping themselves busy with incomings this summer. The club have signed teenage defender Diogo Dalot from FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred for a combined £73m, but their pursuit of Fekir could take the club's spending into nine figures.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

United's attempts to sign Fekir could also put their hopes of bringing Sergej Milinković-Savić to Old Trafford to bed. The Serbia international is expected to leave Lazio this summer, but Juventus are now the favourites for his signature.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)