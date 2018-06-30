French Journalist Explains Man Utd Fekir Offer as Report Claims Red Devils Submit Bid for Forward

Manchester United are hoping to capitalise on their rival's misfortune this summer by signing Olympique Lyonnais talisman Nabil Fekir, according to reports in France.

The 24-year-old was tipped to join Liverpool earlier this summer but the Reds attempted to play hardball with the French club in the eleventh hour of negotiations, causing ‎Les Gones to pull out of the deal - leaving the Reds with egg on their face.

And now bitter rivals Manchester United will look to get one over on the Merseyside club by bringing Fekir to Old Trafford. Lyon based daily Le Progrès claims that the Red Devils have already launched an offer for the France international this summer.

Former Ligue 1 champions Lyon are having somewhat of a mass exodus this summer. Sergi Darder is the most experienced player to leave the Groupama Stadium, but youngsters Mouctar Diakhaby and Jean-Philippe Mateta have also moved on to join Valencia and Mainz respectively.

L'intérêt de #ManchesterUnited pour #Fekir est créé pour pousser #Liverpool à augmenter son offre pour le joueur de #Lyon.

Fekir veut toujours aller à Liverpool. #LFC pic.twitter.com/h6WO2bI0W3 — Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) June 30, 2018

French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has also claimed that the interest could result in Liverpool upping their previous bid for Fekir, as the player still wishes to play for the Reds.

But Lyon's most notable departure is that of 16-year-old wonderkid Willem Geubbels, who has left the club to join AS Monaco for £18m.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been keeping themselves busy with incomings this summer. The club have signed teenage defender Diogo Dalot from FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred for a combined £73m, but their pursuit of Fekir could take the club's spending into nine figures.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

United's attempts to sign Fekir could also put their hopes of bringing Sergej Milinković-Savić to Old Trafford to bed. The Serbia international is expected to leave Lazio this summer, but Juventus are now the favourites for his signature.