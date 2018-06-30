'I'll Do My Best to Stop Him': Spurs' Davinson Sanchez Relishing World Cup Duel With Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur centre back Davinson Sanchez claims he is looking forward to facing off against England captain and fellow Spurs teammate Harry Kane.

The Colombian centre back is preparing for a round of 16 clash against England, and is faced with the prospect of marking one of the world's best centre forwards in Harry Kane.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sanchez, speaking to reporters as quoted by The Daily Mail, said: "We're buddies. I'm happy for him because Harry is in a great moment.





"He has shown year after year he can score goals and set up goals for team-mates. He is one of the reference points at Tottenham. In the World Cup, we know he can make the difference."

When asked about how it would feel having to mark his Tottenham teammate, Sanchez was keen to underline the importance of the team rather than individuals.

"We try to focus on our team. One player can score goals and win matches but an entire team working together as a unit is more dangerous than any single player. If I play against him, I'll do my best to stop him. Anything is possible.

The Colombian also mentioned that the Spurs players communicate via a WhatsApp group, but that he had not yet spoken to the England captain.

"I haven't spoken with him but we have a WhatsApp group. We send congratulations when anyone scores."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It's clear the Spurs squad are a tight knit bunch, but both Sanchez and Kane will be looking to take the bragging rights home with them on Tuesday, with both players due to play key roles in the game.