Inter Announce Signing of Sassuolo Forward Matteo Politano as Transfer Drive Continues

June 30, 2018

Inter have officially confirmed the signing of Matteo Politano from Sassuolo on a one-year loan with a right to buy next season.


After confirming the transfer of Radja Nainggolan from Roma earlier in the week, Inter have continued their transfer dealings with the signing of Politano, a forward who scored ten goals and contributed four assists in 36 Serie A games for Sassuolo last season.

An official statement on Inter's website reads: "Matteo Politano is officially an Inter player. The Italian attacker has joined the Nerazzurri on a one-year loan with a right to buy next season.


"The 2017-18 season saw him really emerge as a top player, as he played a key role in keeping Giuseppe Iachini’s side in Serie A. He put in a solid run of impressive performances, scoring 10 league goals and one in the TIM Cup. 

"This duly earned him a call-up to Roberto Mancini’s National Team, making his Azzurri debut in a friendly against Saudi Arabia on May 28th. He’s left-footed with rapid pace and smart technique. 

"He’s versatile (can also play on the wings and in numerous roles across the front) and is also a threat from set-pieces. 

"Luciano Spalletti will now have Matteo Politano available as an additional danger man up front. #WelcomeMatteo and best of luck ahead of your new Inter adventure!"

Politano becomes Inter's latest signing following the acquisitions of Nainggolan from Roma, Stefan de Vrij after the defender left Lazio, and Atalanta's Roberto Gagliardini, who was bought as part of a loan obligation.

