Journalist Provides Latest Bojan Update as MLS Side Linked With Move for Stoke Forward

Stoke's Bojan Krkic has reportedly priced himself out of a move to Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution this summer, according to reports from America.

The 27-year-old has failed to make an appearance for the Potters since the start of last season after securing a second successive loan spell abroad - leaving his future with the club under a cloud.

New boss Gary Rowett is set to offer the Spaniard, and a number of his teammates, the opportunity to prove himself throughout pre season, but Bojan is understood to be favouring a permanent switch following the club's relegation to the Championship.

His potential deflection peaked the interest of MLS side New England Revolution who were eager to offer Bojan a route out of the English side this summer.

However, Boston based journalist Frank Dell'Appa has reported that the 27-year-old's wage demands have proved to be a sizeable roadblock on the road to formalising a deal.

He wrote on Twitter: "@NERevolution made a play for @BoKrkic but salary too high, etc. Could still happen but deal complicated, according to sources."

A move to America could prove to be an attractive proposition for Bojan after spending time with Mainz and Alaves over the last two-years following a troublesome time with Potters.

The 27-year-old is a fan favourite at Stoke but has failed to hit the same heights as the first half of his debut season following a serious knee injury sustained six months into his time at the club.

Bojan - who reportedly has two years remaining on his contract - has made 62 appearances for the Potters throughout since joining the club in 2014, where he scored 15 goals and provided three assists.

The MLS transfer window is set to open on July 10 before coming to a close on August 8.