Leeds Confirm the Arrival Of Chelsea Youngster Lewis Baker On Season Long Loan

Leeds have officially confirmed the arrival of Lewis Baker on a season long loan from Chelsea. The midfielder has spent time with the likes of Vitesse Arnhem and Middlesbrough during his Blues career, but opens a new chapter with his arrival at Elland Road.

Baker has never actually made a first team appearance for his parent club, but is well capped throughout the youth sides at international level, and was part of the Three Lions side that won the 2016 U21 Toulon tournament.

✍️ | #LUFC are delighted to announce the season-long loan signing of @lew_baker from Premier League side Chelsea — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 30, 2018

But now, as he continues to look to break into the world of first team football, Baker has arrived at Leeds, and will spend the season under the very highly regarded Marcelo Bielsa.

In the build up to his arrival on Saturday morning, Leeds took to Twitter to tease fans over his anticipated arrival - posting clips of him arriving at the club, and taking photos of Baker whilst he was doing his medical.

And now, they've officially confirmed that he will stay with the club as they aim for promotion into the top flight - and Baker looks ready to kick on.

"I've had a nice holiday and now I'm, ready to come back into it, I'm really excited for the season," he told the club upon his confirmation.

"A couple of weeks ago I came over, they showed me the plan, showed me what they want to do for next season. It's a massive club with amazing history so it's a good opportunity for me.

💬 | After joining the club on loan from Chelsea, midfielder @lew_baker chats to LUTV about the move pic.twitter.com/RDuuZiAEzn — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 30, 2018

"The plan that they have for this season, bringing in the new manager and director of football. They talked to me at length about how they want to play this season and it sounds like a great opportunity for me."