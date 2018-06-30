Leicester City Decide Against Selling Attacker After Impressive World Cup Displays

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Leicester City have reportedly decided against the permanent departure of Ahmed Musa this summer.

The 25-year-old was lined up for a move away from the King Power Stadium, after a frustrating couple of years which culminated in him spending the second half of last season on loan at his former club, CSKA Moscow.

Musa joined Leicester from CSKA for a reported £16m back in 2016 and were prepared to let him go this summer, with other Premier League clubs said to be interested.

However, Owngoalnigeria.com now report that any potential move has now been placed on hold due to his impressive displays at the World Cup for Nigeria. The winger scored two goals as his side beat Iceland 2-0 in the group stages, becoming the first ever Leicester player to score at the World Cup finals.

After only making 33 appearances and scoring five goals in a two-year stint at Leicester - under three different managers - Leicester were prepared to let their man move on.

Following his impressive World Cup displays, Leicester have asked him to report to their Belvoir Drive training ground for pre-season, along with the rest of his teammates.

”Musa won’t be leaving Leicester City immediately," a member of his management team told Owngoalnigeria.com. "They have backtracked on plans to sell him. He has been told to resume for pre-season, the club want to have a chat with him over his future. For now they have shelved the decision to sell him."

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Leicester have already added quality to their attacking midfield department, with the arrival of Norwich City and England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison for an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

