Liverpool in 'Advanced Talks' With Belgian Side Gent Over £10m Rated Nigerian Winger

Liverpool are reportedly in 'advanced talks' with Gent for Nigerian winger Moses Simon as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in attack ahead of next season.

The Reds have been linked with the 22-year-old throughout the summer following a breakthrough season with the Belgian outfit, which signalled his ability to offer reinforcement to either flank alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to Nigerian outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the Merseysiders have offered €13m in addition to loaning out forward Taiwo Awoniyi to push a deal over the line.

Liverpool are aware that the 22-year-old has just one-year remaining on his contract with Gent which ensures he is available for a cut price, but they are hopeful that 20-year-old Awoniyi will act as a sweetener in any eventual deal.

Awoniyi had attracted interest from Anderlecht and Club Brugge following an impressive loan stint with Mouscron last season which returned 11 goals, and it is understood that Gent are not seeking a permanent deal for the 20-year-old - something which will come as a boost to the Reds, who are expected to offer him a new contract before sending him out on loan again.

Simon notched six goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances last term after featuring predominantly on the left wing, and he was expected to be a member of Nigeria's World Cup squad before being plagued by an ongoing thigh injury.

The 22-year-old fits the mould of a young attacking player of whom Klopp can work with to extract his full potential, where both his age and price indicate a rotated role awaits at Anfield, should he make the move this summer.

Moses Simon got sent off 44 seconds after entering the field in his 2nd game for Gent, he scored a hat-trick in his third game.



Made his International debut at 18.



His full name is Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon and plays like Sadio, I like him. — Hippokloppamus (@Hippokloppamus) June 29, 2018

Liverpool continue to be linked to Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri as another option to rotate through the forward line, while a move for Nabil Fekir remains in doubt.