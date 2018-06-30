Liverpool's Newest Signing Spotted on Merseyside Ahead of First Appearance for the Reds

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Liverpool's newest addition Fabinho has been spotted on Merseyside ahead of his official transfer from Monaco on Sunday.

The Reds secured the 24-year-old's signature at the end of May, and the Brazilian will finalise his £43.7m move from Ligue 1 on July 1 - a day prior to the start of the Anfield outfit's pre season. 

Fabinho is expected to cover the loss of Emre Can, who recently sealed his long awaited move to Juventus, where he is set to partner the likes of Jordan Henderson and fellow recruit Naby Keita in Liverpool's midfield. 


The former Monaco man will prove decisive in the early parts of the season as Jurgen Klopp will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury, and Henderson is expected to have an extended break following his World Cup duties.

The Brazilian will join the rest of his teammates who are not on World Cup duty on Monday as Liverpool kick off their pre season preparations ahead of their first warm up game against Chester on July 7. 


The National League North side are the first of nine scheduled warm up games which includes a trip to the United States to face off against Manchester United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. 

In other news, Liverpool are hopeful of remaining active in the transfer market after reportedly entering 'advanced talks' with Gent over the signing of £10m-rated Nigerian winger Moses Simon.


The 22-year-old would find himself as a deputy to both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as Klopp looks to bring in adequate cover for his star duo next season.

