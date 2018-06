OFICIAL: Delantero de la selección peruana es nuevo jugador de Seattle Sounders

“We wanted somebody who is just technically a very good finisher, a good striker of the ball, always has things on target.”



A two-time Liga MX scoring champion, Ruídiaz joins the club after competing at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup with Peru. 🇵🇪



MORE: https://t.co/zn5kH6L9R3 pic.twitter.com/pHMN3rrniD