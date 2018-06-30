Palace Leading Chase for Out of Favour Liverpool Attacker as Burnley Switch Focus to West Brom Ace

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Liverpool forward Danny Ings, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 25-year-old Englishman has been with the Reds since 2015, having joined from Burnley for a fee decided by a tribunal. But his Anfield stay has been plagued by injuries and he is now thought to be nearing an exit.

SKY SOURCES: @LFC to allow Danny Ings to leave the club this summer. #SSN pic.twitter.com/vca8DBbuuH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2018

The Clarets were initially reported as being keen on the striker's return, but the Mirror are claiming that Sean Dyche prefers moving for West Brom's Jay Rodriguez, who began his career at Turf Moor.

Liverpool are willing to let Ings leave Anfield if the right offer is made, per various outlets. The Baggies, meanwhile, are understood to have rejected Burnley's £25m bid for Rodriguez and Craig Dawson.

Dyche, though, is hoping the clubs can agree over a fee for the striker. And the door is now open for the Eagles to swoop in for the Liverpool man.

Roy Hodgson's side previously signed an ostracised Reds striker in Christian Benteke and are hoping to do so again this summer as they look to finish in the top half of the Premier League table next season.

Hodgson was the manager who handed Ings his first and only England cap to date during his time in charge of the Three Lions, and that could potentially weigh on the striker if the decision falls to him this summer.

Former Liverpool boss rules out move for Reds striker. https://t.co/KWqc0HHGzp — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) June 29, 2018

Ings was also linked with a move to Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, but the manager has since confirmed that he isn't looking to sign the striker as his side is already well-stocked in that particular department.