Report Claims That Naby Keita Was Talked Out of Bayern Munich Switch By Liverpool Winger

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Naby Keïta was on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich before being talked into a move to Liverpool by Sadio Mané, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce.


The 23-year-old midfielder revealed on Wednesday how he had been in contact with Mané and manager Jürgen Klopp before committing his future to the Merseyside club. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He admitted that the Liverpool pair had been influential in his decision to join the club in an interview shortly after it was confirmed Keïta would wear the number eight shirt next season.


The details of their conversations were never discussed by Keïta, but Joyce revealed that Mané - who has the same agent as Liverpool's incoming midfielder - was instrumental in "selling the vision" in a way which the Bundesliga champions couldn't.

Mané and Keïta were both teammates at RB Salzburg, although the Africain pair saw their time together cut short when the Senegalese winger moved to Southampton in 2014, having made just two appearances together in the Austrian Bundesliga.


Joyce explains in his article for the Times how, despite spending a number of years apart, the two reconnected when Keïta was being linked with a move away from RB Leipzig, who he first joined in 2016.


Mané is believed to have spoken in glowing terms about Liverpool during the same time the Guinea midfielder was being tipped to join Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old claimed that the Reds had kept the promises that they made to him upon moving to Anfield, adding that Klopp's tactics would help Keïta develop as a player.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

The year-long sales pitch swayed Keïta so much that Leipzig were forced to almost half their asking price for the midfielder, eventually agreeing to sell the Guinean for just over £50m. The 23-year-old will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)