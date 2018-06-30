Spanish Report Claims Southampton Are Close to Finalising Deal for Barcelona Defender Marlon

By 90Min
Southampton are edging ever closer to taking Barcelona centre back Marlon to St Mary's this summer. The Brazilian's career at Camp Nou never really got underway in Catalonia, and all parties agree that a move would suit the player best.

Having spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Nice, and with Barcelona's reported attempts at dipping into the transfer market for a new central defender (Sevilla's Clement Lenglet seeming the most likely acquisition at this point), it's quite obvious that Marlon has no future with the Spanish champions.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

However, he is a player with promise, and while the 22-year-old is expected to move to Southampton for only €12m, there is the definite possibility that he can become a leading Premier League centre back.


According to Marca, all parties are keen for the move to go through. Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde agrees with the club's board that there is no room for him at Las Blaugranas, and Southampton are still needing a replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The player, of course, is in the hunt for game time, something he is almost certain to get on the south coast.

There is no hint of when exactly confirmation of the transfer will go through, but the report states that the details are very closer to being sorted.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Mark Hughes is desperate to overhaul his side this summer, having narrowly guided them to Premier League safety last season. So far, the club haven't been scared to splash the cash, having already signed Stuart Armstrong from Celtic for £7m, and Mohamed Elyounoussi from Basel for £16m.

