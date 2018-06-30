West Ham Offered Italian Winger By Serie A Giants Inter as Stopgap for Injured Playmaker

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Italian outfit Inter have contacted West Ham as they look to offload their veteran winger Antonio Candreva this summer, according to reports.

The 31-year-old is being tipped to leave San Siro as the Nerazzurri close in on signing Sassuolo star Matteo Politano, who is expected to have a medical in Milan on Saturday.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

French side AS Monaco are believed to be interested in bringing Italy international Candreva to the Stade Louis II next season, while they are also chasing Chelsea pair Jonathan Panzo and Callum Hudson-Odoi.


But Tutto Mercato Web claims that Inter have also been in contact with West Ham before they offload Candreva, with the Hammers keen on signing a short-term replacement for their injured talisman Manuel Lanzini.

The Argentina international was seriously injured in a training session before jetting off to the World Cup. Initial reports suggested the 25-year-old could be ruled out for the entirety of next season after complications with his surgery.

But Lanzini has played down fears that he will miss the 2018/19 campaign, insisting that he is on track to return to full fitness just after Christmas.

"Some English media have said that my injury will make me miss next season, that there were problems with the surgery... none of this is true," Lanzini said, quoted by the Express.


"The surgery went really well. Although I don’t want to set a date, I expect to be ready to play at the beginning of 2019, that’s my goal for the next months. Thank you all for your support."

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

West Ham have already completed deals for Ryan Fredericks and Łukasz Fabiański this summer, but their biggest coup so far has been that of French youngster Issa Diop for €25m from Toulouse.

