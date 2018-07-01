AC Milan Eye Move for Prolific Lazio Striker After Meeting With Agent

July 01, 2018

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile could be set to join AC Milan after his agent met with senior officials at the San Siro.

Immobile enjoyed a fantastic campaign for Lazio last season, scoring an incredible 41 goals in 47 appearances. His blistering form appears to have caught the eye of I Rossoneri, with Sporting Director Massimiliano Mirabelli reportedly meeting with Immobile's agent to discuss a move.

The report comes from Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that Milan expressed an interest in Immobile last year, but a move failed to materialise.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Di Marzio quotes Immobile as saying: "I scored 41 goals during last season, so it is natural that top clubs will be accosting me. 


For now, I am enjoying my vacation, but I can't wait to start again."


The report even goes as far as to claim that Immobile has already agreed to join AC Milan, regardless of the fact that the club have been removed from competing in the Europa League due to failing to meet UEFA's financial fair play rules. 


Milan are reportedly prepared to offer Immobile more money than he currently receives at Lazio, and he is believed to be keen on finally joining the club.

Immobile has enjoyed mixed form in recent years. A move from Genoa to Torino in 2013 saw him rise to prominence in Europe. In total, he netted 28 goals in 48 appearances for Torino, including a loan spell back with the club in 2016.

His form earned him a move to Germany with Borussia Dortmund, but Immobile struggled in the Bundesliga, scoring ten goals in 34 appearances. A move to Sevilla in Spain also failed to bring the best out of Immobile, as did his loan spell back in Torino. 

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

He was sold to Lazio in 2016, but quickly rediscovered his goal-scoring pedigree. He netted 26 goals in 41 appearances in his first season with Lazio and followed that up with 41 goals this season.

Should Milan move for Immobile, they will be hoping that the 28-year-old can continue his electric form and allow Milan to compete with Juventus in their quest to return to glory in Serie A.

