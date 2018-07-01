Bayern Munich Secure Long-Term Future of Exciting Young Striker Oliver Batista Meier

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Bayern Munich youth prodigy Oliver Batista Meier has signed a new contract with the German giants, securing his long-term future with the club.

Batista Meier joined the club in the summer of 2016 from FC Kaiserslauten and achieved immediate success with Die Roten, winning the Under-17 Championship in his first season. 

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club's official website: "We're happy we've secured his services over the long term.


"He's a fine footballer with a lot of pace and superb dribbling skills. Our goal is to help him improve."


Batista Meier was asked about his feelings after signing the contract, telling the Bayern Munich website: "I've always dreamed of it. I'll do everything to become a pro here. 

"I'm very happy to be here, and I hope I'll make it to the pros as soon as possible."

Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

The 17-year-old forward has been prolific during his time in Munich, despite often playing in Bayern Munich's U-19 side. He has made 68 appearances for Bayern Munich's youth teams, scoring 41 goals and assisting a further 30 for his teammates.


25 of those appearances were for Bayern's U-19's, in which he managed to score 11 goals and set up five more.

The winger has represented Germany at U-15, U-16 and U-17 level, scoring three goals in 21 appearances. He was part of the German side who competed at the European U-17 Championships earlier this summer.

Batista Meier is a versatile attacking option who is most comfortable as a left winger. He has been utilised as a right winger, a central attacking midfielder and even as a striker. 

He was instrumental in leading his Bayern Munich side to the final of the U-17 Championship in June, but was unfortunately unable to stop rivals Borussia Dortmund from winning the match 3-2.

