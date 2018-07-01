Brazil's Danilo Set to Return for Mexico Clash But Marcelo Doubtful and Douglas Costa Ruled Out

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Brazil are facing a fresh spate of injury concerns ahead of their World Cup knockout clash with Mexico, despite the return of right-back Danilo from injury.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the team doctor, admitted that left-back Marcelo remained doubtful for inclusion in the squad to face Mexico, while winger Douglas Costa is definitely out.

Speaking to the press (via ESPN) Lasmar said: "Danilo is fit to play. He trained today and is available for [coach] Tite.


"Marcelo did his first physical work and he felt good. We are optimistic he can be used in the game."

Marcelo limped out of Brazil's final group match against Serbia just minutes in after suffering from a back spasm.

Costa, meanwhile, suffered a thigh injury during the 2-0 win over Costa Rica, forcing him to miss multiple matches for La Selecao.

Danilo missed the Serbia match with a hip injury but is now set to make his comeback for Brazil when they face Mexico at the Samara Arena on Monday.

Brazil finished top of Group E despite a somewhat unconvincing start to the World Cup, drawing with Switzerland and scraping to victory with two late goals against Costa Rica before finally appearing to find their form in a comfortable victory over Serbia in their final game of the group stages.

Meanwhile, their opponents Mexico recorded a shock 1-0 win over Germany in their opening match and followed it up with a win over South Korea, only to be thrashed 3-0 by Sweden in their final match and have to rely on Germany losing in order to progress from the group.

