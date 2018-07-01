Brazil's Danilo Set to Return for Mexico Clash But Marcelo Doubtful and Douglas Costa Ruled Out

Brazil are facing a fresh spate of injury concerns ahead of their World Cup knockout clash with Mexico, despite the return of right-back Danilo from injury.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the team doctor, admitted that left-back Marcelo remained doubtful for inclusion in the squad to face Mexico, while winger Douglas Costa is definitely out.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the press (via ESPN) Lasmar said: "Danilo is fit to play. He trained today and is available for [coach] Tite.





"Marcelo did his first physical work and he felt good. We are optimistic he can be used in the game."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Marcelo limped out of Brazil's final group match against Serbia just minutes in after suffering from a back spasm.

Costa, meanwhile, suffered a thigh injury during the 2-0 win over Costa Rica, forcing him to miss multiple matches for La Selecao.

Danilo missed the Serbia match with a hip injury but is now set to make his comeback for Brazil when they face Mexico at the Samara Arena on Monday.

Brazil finished top of Group E despite a somewhat unconvincing start to the World Cup, drawing with Switzerland and scraping to victory with two late goals against Costa Rica before finally appearing to find their form in a comfortable victory over Serbia in their final game of the group stages.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Meanwhile, their opponents Mexico recorded a shock 1-0 win over Germany in their opening match and followed it up with a win over South Korea, only to be thrashed 3-0 by Sweden in their final match and have to rely on Germany losing in order to progress from the group.