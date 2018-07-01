Crystal Palace Join Race to Sign Stoke City Midfielder as Relegated Potters Offload Players

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye as the Potters struggle to hold onto their best players following their relegation from the Premier League.

Ndiaye only joined the club from Turkish side Galatasaray during the January transfer window but already seems set to leave the club, with the midfielder unlikely to remain at Stoke while they are playing Championship football.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Palace are keen on the idea of making a move for Ndiaye and are weighing up the prospect of attempting to sign the Senegal international this summer.

Palace have long been rumoured to be admirers of Ndiaye and were linked with the player around the same time he signed for Stoke in January.

The Daily Mail reported in November 2016 that Palace sent scouts to Turkey in order to watch Ndiaye in action but were ultimately beaten to the signing by the Potters, who spent £14m to acquire the player's services.

However, Palace are likely to face competition if they do attempt to sign Ndiaye, with rumours linking newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers with a £22m move for the midfielder.

Ndiaye began his professional career in 2008 with Senegalese outfit Diambars before coming to Europe in 2012 when he signed for Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt. He then spent three years in Turkey with Osmanlispor and Galatasaray before arriving in English football earlier this year.





The midfielder received his first call-up to the Senegalese national side in 2014 and has made 17 appearances for the Taranga Lions to date. He recently represented Senegal at the World Cup in Russia where his side were eliminated in the group stages.