Jesse Lingard Says England Need to Be Prepared to Deal With Colombia's 'Lethal' Radamel Falcao

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard has warned England of the threat posed by Colombia forward Radamel Falcao, ahead of the round of 16 clash between the two sides at the World Cup.

After defeat to Belgium left England in second place in Group G, the Three Lions have been preparing to face Colombia, who will be led Radamel Falcao, formerly of Manchester United and Chelsea.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Evening Standard are reporting an interview with Jesse Lingard, who was asked about the threat posed by Falcao and Colombia as a whole. Lingard said: "He's a great finisher. In and around the box, he's lethal.





"We will be aware of that.





"Colombia are a tough side, and we will have to be at our best on the day to do the job and move on to the next round.

"They are a great side, a tough side. We are aware of that, but our qualities and our threats can cause some problems as well."

Lingard has enjoyed a positive tournament so far, including an incredible goal in the 6-1 victory over Panama.

"It was an amazing feeling," he admitted. "Of course you think about it (lifting the World Cup), but you can't get too carried away at this current stage."





Falcao scored his first ever World Cup goal during the group stages, and has been enjoying somewhat of a career resurgence of late. He netted 24 times last season with Monaco, after hitting 30 in the previous campaign.

After a serious knee injury threatened to derail his career, he attempted to reinvent himself in England. However, loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea were incredibly disappointing for the Colombian, who scored five goals in a total of 41 appearances for the two clubs.





Before his injury, Falcao was regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in world football, as he scored 142 goals in 178 appearances for Porto and Atletico Madrid. English fans will be hoping that Falcao does not continue his goal scoring form this Tuesday during the crucial match.