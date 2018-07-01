Leicester City Announce Departure of Assistant Manager in Backroom 'Restructure'

Leicester City have announced that the club are restructuring manager Claude Puel's first team coaching staff ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Under the restructuring, current assistant manager Michael Appleton will leave the club and be replaced by Jacques Bonnevay.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Pascal Planque, Mike Stowell and new first team coach Adam Sadler complete the new-look Foxes backroom staff for the upcoming season.

Bonnevay comes into the assistant manager role with nearly 20 years' coaching experience, having hung up his boots back in 1993.

The 57-year-old former defender has spent time managing in France, Morocco, the UAE and Turkey, as well as recently being a member of the Japanese coaching staff.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Puel told the club: “As we prepare to welcome the players back for the start of pre-season, I’m delighted to have a strong team of experienced, skilled and dedicated staff working to prepare the squad for the season ahead.

“Between our coaching, sports medicine, sports science and operational staff, we have a very good mix of characters and experience that will give great support to our players throughout the season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Appleton for everything he has done to help me during his time with the Club. He’s a good man, a strong character and an excellent coach with the leadership qualities to continue building a successful career. We all wish him well in his future career.”

Puel and his new staff are set to begin preparations for their upcoming Premier League campaign, with the first group of players due to report back to the club for pre-season training.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Players that have been involved in international matches in June are set to be given an extended break, with their return to training staggered over the coming weeks.