Leicester City Fans React to the Club's Divisive New Away Kit Ahead of the 2018/19 Season

Leicester City have unveiled their brand new new Adidas away kit ahead of the 2018/19 season a month after releasing their new home shirt.

After ending a five year deal with Puma this summer, Leicester opted to sign a deal with kit giants Adidas ahead of the upcoming season. The newly released away shirt has caused quite a stir, owing to it's contrasting colour scheme and unique pattern.

Introducing #lcfc's 2018/19 adidas away kit 🔥



Available from the new Foxes Fanstore NOW.#NewHorizons pic.twitter.com/IzOzJSf5Fm — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 1, 2018

The dark grey coupled with the orange trim is certainly eye catching and the chequered pattern is a somewhat interesting choice. It is the first time Leicester have donned a grey away jersey since 2014, where they romped to victory in the Championship.

The release of the new kit also coincides with the opening of a brand new fan store at the King Power stadium.

The kit has understandably divided the opinions of a number of the Foxes' supporters, with some seemingly loving the unique approach Adidas have taken and others being a little underwhelmed by their efforts.

Here is a collection of tweets from Leicester fans.

I’m in love! — Lee Tebbutt (@leelcfcTebbo) July 1, 2018

Nice — Sonubi Emmanuel (@Shoemm777) July 1, 2018

Get in my wardrobe 👌🏻👌🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Chloe 🌸 (@_chloe___louise) July 1, 2018

awful — Ashley Kerr (@Kerrlcfc1) July 1, 2018

Adidas lacks creativity. — T.O. Alabi (@EarlofLagos) July 1, 2018

Leicester fans will be hoping that their kit is not the only thing people are talking about during the 2018/19 season. They had a difficult time of things last season and they will be hoping that they can fight their way back up the league table and into the battle for European places.

Signings such as James Maddison, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Perreira prove that Leicester are serious about bouncing back, so it will be up to the players to prove that they are capable of doing so.