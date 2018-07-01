Liverpool Linked With Ambitious Double Move for Real Madrid Pair as Jurgen Klopp Looks to Strengthen

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly plotting to raid Real Madrid for two of their attacking talents this summer.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, Jürgen Klopp is eyeing Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio as he looked to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Having lost out to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, it seems that Liverpool are taking a 'if you can't beat them, buy them' approach in order to improve their squad.

Liverpool have already strengthened their midfield with the signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer and look set to continue to look to the continent to improve their attacking options.

The Reds have a keen eye on 22-year-old Asensio, who has six goals and six assists in his last 31 La Liga appearances, 19 of which were starts. It is also claimed that his teammate Vazquez is also on their radar.

If Liverpool were to pursue both players, particularly Vazquez, it would heavily frustrate new Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Marca report that Emery 'loves' Vazquez, who scored eight goals and assisted a further 12 in his 48 appearances for Real Madrid last season. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the 27-year-old.

Arsenal have already signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as former Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.

Real Madrid set to let one of their attackers leave, but looks most likely to be Gareth Bale than Asensio or Vazquez.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Gareth Bale hinted at a potential departure in a post-match interview after the Champions League final, insisting that he needed to be playing regular football during the prime years of his career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)