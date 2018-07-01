Newcastle United and Aston Villa Dealt Huge Blow as Transfer Target Appears Set to Move to Italy

Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa are two of the teams interested in signing Egyptian forward Trezeguet this summer, but it appears as though he could be on his way to join Parma in Italy.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that talks between Trezeguet and Parma have made serious progress recently, and there is now "a good chance" that Trezeguet will sign for Parma.

This will come as a blow to both Aston Villa and Newcastle, who were believed to have interested Trezeguet.

The 23-year-old, who plays his club football for Turkish side Kasimpasa, has attracted interest from multiple clubs and has been the subject of multiple reports from Turkish outlet Fanatik. Watford and Leicester City have registered their interest in the winger, according to one report from Fanatik.

However, another report in Fanatik, via SportWitness, claims that Trezeguet was keen to speak to both Aston Villa and Newcastle before finalising his future transfer. He has been the subject of serious interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, but it now appears as though Trezeguet may have settled on a move to Italy.

With a €5m buyout clause in his contract, it is unsurprising that so many teams have registered their interest in the Egyptian. In his first season in Turkey, he netted 16 goals in 33 appearances, whilst also creating a further eight goals.

He is a versatile attacking player who is comfortable anywhere across the front line. Whilst primarily a left sided attacker, he has also been regularly used as a right winger, a central midfielder and even a striker, meaning he could be a valuable signing for any team.

Trezeguet was a key player in Egypt's World Cup campaign, featuring in all three games as his side failed to win any of their three games.