Stoke City Line Up Move for Birmingham City Goalkeeper as Manager Gary Rowett Eyes a Reunion

July 01, 2018

Stoke City could be about to make a move for Birmingham City goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak as the club look to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Championship next season.

Newly appointed Stoke manager Gary Rowett worked with Kuszczak during his time as manager of Birmingham and is reportedly interested in a reunion with the 36-year-old stopper, according to the Sun (via Bristol Live).

A former Poland international, Kuszczak began his career with German side Hertha BSC before moving to England when he signed for West Bromwich Albion in 2004. 

The goalkeeper's impressive displays for the Baggies attracted the attention of Manchester United and in 2007 he completed a move to Old Trafford, where he spent five years serving predominantly as the club's backup keeper.

Since leaving United, Kuszczak has played for a number of sides in English football's second tier, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Birmingham. He made his 300th career appearance last season while playing for the Blues.

Stoke are believed to be interested in signing Kuszczak as a replacement for the outgoing Lee Grant, who is believed to be close to completing a shock move to Manchester United as the Red Devils search for a third-choice goalkeeper.

The Potters could be set to lose both of their main goalkeeping options this summer, with England international Jack Butland viewed as being unlikely to stay following the club's relegation. Butland is currently in Russia as part of England's World Cup squad but could be set for pastures new following his return from the tournament.

