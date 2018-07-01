Uruguay Boss Tabarez Praises His Side's 'Dedication' as La Celeste Knock Portugal Out of World Cup

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez praised his side for their hard work and dedication as they managed to knock Portugal out of the World Cup and progress to the quarter-finals.

Portugal dominated much of the game but were defeated by two excellent goals from Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who gave an excellent performance in tandem with strike partner Luis Suarez.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The tenacity of this Uruguay side certainly impressed their manager, which he made clear in his post-match comments (via FourFourTwo).

"The distinctive feature of the game was the dedication the players showed on the pitch, and that is the way that we see football," said Tabarez.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"It was difficult. Portugal had more possession and were often in our half of the pitch, and it would have been better for us to have more of the ball and play the game closer to their goal. 

"But we have a very strong team in terms of our mindset and I am very happy,"

Tabarez also acknowledged his side will be facing a difficult challenge in tackling France in the next round, but insisted his squad have what it takes to go all the way in this World Cup.


"We know that France will be very tough indeed. They have two exceptional strikers, Griezmann and Mbappe - they're very fast indeed," Tabarez admitted to the press (via Sports Mole). And you can see how [Argentina] defenders struggled to keep up with Mbappe today.

"It will be very difficult for us. But we will try our best and look to impose our way of playing on them, using our strengths. We're here to play all seven matches, right up until the final, and we will see what happens."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)