Agent Confirms Newcastle Want to Sign Juventus Star But Face Competition From Southampton & Wolves

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro looks set for a move to the Premier League this summer, and the player's agent has confirmed that Newcastle United are one of the clubs chasing the Italian's signature ahead of the new campaign.

The Italy international is currently on the fringes of the Bianconeri's starting squad, and he is now eager to find first team football outside of Turin. Sturaro has attracted interest from both China and Spain, but the 25-year-old will likely move to England instead.

The player's agent Carlo Volpi confirmed that Newcastle have already declared their interest in the midfielder, but Sturaro is also said to be on Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar this summer.

"All offers from China have been refused because of the player's young age - his words," Volpi said, quoted by ilBiancoNero

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"And the offers from Spain have also faded due to the lack of economic strength, leaving England to be Stefano's first choice. Newcastle are interested in him, but also other clubs."


The four-time Seria A and Coppa Italia winner has spent the last four years on the books at Juventus following a €9.6m move from domestic rivals Genoa. Sturaro has gone on to make 90 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring three goals and claiming five assists.

But Sturaro has never been able to break into Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI on a regular basis, and following the arrival of Rodrigo Bentancur last season, regular opportunities at the club have become even more few and far between.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)