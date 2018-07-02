Agent Confirms Newcastle Want to Sign Juventus Star But Face Competition From Southampton & Wolves

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro looks set for a move to the Premier League this summer, and the player's agent has confirmed that Newcastle United are one of the clubs chasing the Italian's signature ahead of the new campaign.

The Italy international is currently on the fringes of the Bianconeri's starting squad, and he is now eager to find first team football outside of Turin. Sturaro has attracted interest from both China and Spain, but the 25-year-old will likely move to England instead.

The player's agent Carlo Volpi confirmed that Newcastle have already declared their interest in the midfielder, but Sturaro is also said to be on Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar this summer.

"All offers from China have been refused because of the player's young age - his words," Volpi said, quoted by ilBiancoNero.

The four-time Seria A and Coppa Italia winner has spent the last four years on the books at Juventus following a €9.6m move from domestic rivals Genoa. Sturaro has gone on to make 90 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring three goals and claiming five assists.

But Sturaro has never been able to break into Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI on a regular basis, and following the arrival of Rodrigo Bentancur last season, regular opportunities at the club have become even more few and far between.