Antoine Griezmann Says That Uruguay Will Play Like Atletico Madrid & 'Fall and Go to the Referee'

France and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann expects a cagey affair in his side's quarter-final against Uruguay.

Griezmann has made a steady if not spectacular start to this World Cup , scoring two goals both from the penalty spot, against Australia and Argentina.

However, the Frenchman predicts that Friday's match against Uruguay will be their toughest yet, due to Uruguay's overtly defensive style and their gamesmanship. Griezmann will know the Uruguay defence very well, with centre-back pairing Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez both being Atletico stalwarts.



According to Goal.com the Frenchmen said: ''Uruguay will be like Atletico, they will take their time, fall, go to the referee.''

''We will have to get used to that because the match will be boring and they want to bring us into that.''



One of the biggest threats for France and Griezmann is Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who scored twice in the South American side's round of 16 tie against Portugal. The Uruguay forward is a doubt for the quarter-final, after hobbling off in the last match with a muscle complaint.

Despite this, Griezmann is full of praise for his opposing striker. ''He's the best forward according to my thinking.





''He makes 10,000 calls, works for the team, and if he's injured they will change a lot, he got both goals.''



The other most talked about player for Friday's quarter-final is Kylian Mbappe . The 19-year-old's blistering performance against Argentina was the main difference between the teams, scoring two goals as well as winning a penalty.





Griezmann said of his team-mate ''It's up to us to put him in the right conditions and do everything to make him feel good on the pitch. They [Uruguay] will probably defend differently against him.

''It is a quarter-final and he is just 19-years-old. He was quiet in the locker room and in the tunnel. His maturity impresses me. He is always listening, it's great for us.

''When he wants to score even more, to hurt teams, he'll be a top player. He will rise up the game. It's up to us to give him the right balls.''



