Arsenal Signs Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos From Dortmund

Arsenal have officially completed the signing of Greek international center back Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund in a deal believed to be worth £17.6m.

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Sokratis, who is now one of a handful Arsenal signings since long serving manager Arsene Wenger left the club in May, has signed a long term contract with the Gunners that promises to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until well into his 30s.

Details from the club were sparse - perhaps surprisingly, given how long they've had to prepare the announcement - not disclosing the fee or the exact length of contract. 

Sokratis' arrival is the work of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who has already helped bring former Dortmund players Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club.

Together with chief executive Ivan Gazidis and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi, Mislintat is part of the triumvirate running the new Arsenal behind the scenes following major behind-the-scenes restructuring, with Unai Emery filling the front of house role as head coach.

Fullback Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno had already joined, while Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is expected to follow in due course.

