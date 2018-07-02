Arsenal Set to Unveil £17m Signing of BVB Dortmund Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos Imminently

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Following weeks of anticipation, Arsenal are finally set to announce the arrival of Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

It is believed that the Gunners agreed a £17m fee with Dortmund back in June, but the north London club were unable to make the deal official until July due to the way in which the German financial year is structured.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Subsequently, Arsenal have been forced to wait before announcing the arrival of Sokratis, despite the Greek defender having already passed his medical at the club on Friday with no problems.

And, according to German news outlet RuhrNachrichten, Arsenal will be able to finally announce their acquisition of the 30-year-old defender now Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has returned to work.

Following the appointment of Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor, Sokratis will become Arsenal's third official signing of the summer, with the Gunners having already secured deals for Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, with a deal for Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira also reportedly in the pipeline

Sokratis’ father, Charalambos, revealed on Greek radio last month that his son had turned down a potential move to Manchester United in order to complete a switch to the Emirates, saying: "There was interest from United but for July, he had to wait until July for United.

"United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams speak a lot, but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)