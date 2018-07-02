Barcelona Launch Brand New 2018/19 Nike Away Kit in Return to Traditional Yellow

Barcelona have launched their brand new 2018/19 Nike away kit, with a return to the traditional yellow that has so often been worn the club over the years.

Finished with blue and trim, as well the Senyera flag on the back of the neck, the shirt will be worn with yellow shorts and yellow socks.

👕 Our new Away Kit 2018/19

⚽️ The ball makes us more!

👕 https://t.co/0u7mdFZs1w

🔵🔴 Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/0H15Lu6bNL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 2, 2018

The club explains that it is specifically designed as tribute to the away kit worn during the 2005/06 season when Barça won La Liga and the Champions League, only their second ever European crown.

Barça also had a yellow away kit during the 2008/09 season when they became the first Spanish club to win La Liga, Copa del Rey and European Cup/Champions League honours in the same season.

The club's pre-season programme begins in less than a month, with an 'International Champions Cup' clash against Tottenham the first friendly of the summer on 28th July in California.

That is followed by two further games in the United States in the week that follows, before returning to Catalonia for the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou. Argentina giants Boca Juniors have been chosen as the opponents for this year's game.





La Liga will begin later in the month as Ernesto Valverde's team look to retain their title.