Barcelona Launch Brand New 2018/19 Nike Away Kit in Return to Traditional Yellow

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Barcelona have launched their brand new 2018/19 Nike away kit, with a return to the traditional yellow that has so often been worn the club over the years.

Finished with blue and trim, as well the Senyera flag on the back of the neck, the shirt will be worn with yellow shorts and yellow socks.

The club explains that it is specifically designed as tribute to the away kit worn during the 2005/06 season when Barça won La Liga and the Champions League, only their second ever European crown.

Barça also had a yellow away kit during the 2008/09 season when they became the first Spanish club to win La Liga, Copa del Rey and European Cup/Champions League honours in the same season.

The club's pre-season programme begins in less than a month, with an 'International Champions Cup' clash against Tottenham the first friendly of the summer on 28th July in California.

That is followed by two further games in the United States in the week that follows, before returning to Catalonia for the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou. Argentina giants Boca Juniors have been chosen as the opponents for this year's game.


La Liga will begin later in the month as Ernesto Valverde's team look to retain their title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)