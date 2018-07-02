Barcelona Wonderkid Robert Navarro Officially Joins Ligue 1 Side AS Monaco for Undisclosed Fee

Former Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have officially announced the signing of 16-year-old Barcelona midfielder Robert Navarro.

The La Masia prospect becomes the latest teenager to be snapped up by the French club's impressive scouting system, and Navarro will join Monaco's Under-19 side to continue his development.

The Spain Under-16 international was deemed to be one of the brightest prospects in Barcelona's infamous academy. It had been claimed that Navarro was attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City before the transfer window opened.

But the youngster has opted to join AS Monaco rather than move to the Premier League, becoming the fourth 16-year-old to move to the Stade Louis II this summer.

"AS Monaco is a great club that relies heavily on its training and gives young people the chance to express themselves at the highest level," Navarro said upon signing, quoted by BarcaTimes.





"My goal is to work hard to move forward and take new steps."





Monaco have already snapped up Tiago Ribeiro [Porto], Eliot Matazo [Anderlecht] and most notably Willem Geubbels [Lyon], the latter costing Monaco a hefty £18m.

The club have also signed Wilson Isidor and Sofiane Diop from domestic rivals Stade Rennais, with their attention now expected to turn to signing Jonathan Panzo and Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.