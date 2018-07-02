Barcelona Wonderkid Robert Navarro Officially Joins Ligue 1 Side AS Monaco for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Former Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have officially announced the signing of 16-year-old Barcelona midfielder Robert Navarro.

The La Masia prospect becomes the latest teenager to be snapped up by the French club's impressive scouting system, and Navarro will join Monaco's Under-19 side to continue his development.

The Spain Under-16 international was deemed to be one of the brightest prospects in Barcelona's infamous academy. It had been claimed that Navarro was attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City before the transfer window opened.

But the youngster has opted to join AS Monaco rather than move to the Premier League, becoming the fourth 16-year-old to move to the Stade Louis II this summer.

"AS Monaco is a great club that relies heavily on its training and gives young people the chance to express themselves at the highest level," Navarro said upon signing, quoted by BarcaTimes


"My goal is to work hard to move forward and take new steps."


Monaco have already snapped up Tiago Ribeiro [Porto], Eliot Matazo [Anderlecht] and most notably Willem Geubbels [Lyon], the latter costing Monaco a hefty £18m.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The club have also signed Wilson Isidor and Sofiane Diop from domestic rivals Stade Rennais, with their attention now expected to turn to signing Jonathan Panzo and Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)