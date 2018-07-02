Belgium and Japan battle for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals when they meet in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Monday.

Belgium, boasting its golden generation, reached the quarterfinals in 2014 before being bounced Lionel Messi's Argentina, and it will look to return to the final eight after coasting to a 3-0-0 record in group play. Led by Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens, Belgium made quick work of Panama and Tunisia, before a reserve-laden side beat England in a match neither had to have to close the stage.

Japan, meanwhile, had a rollercoaster final day of group play but ultimately made it through thanks to the FIFA fair play tiebreaker after being level on every other preceding metric with Senegal. Veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima has been tremendous in goal, while veterans Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda pace the attack that will look to keep pace with the Red Devils.

Belgium is 1-2-2 all-time against Japan, winning their most recent matchup in a November 2017 friendly 1-0 on a Lukaku goal. They've met once before on the World Cup stage, playing to a 2-2 draw to open group play in 2002.

The winner will face Brazil–a 2-0 victor over Mexico earlier Monday–in the quarterfinals.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Manager: Roberto Martinez

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)

Manager: Akira Nishino