LIVE: Mexico Takes on Brazil Aiming to Snap World Cup Last-16 Curse

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Brazil faces Mexico in the World Cup round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
July 02, 2018

Mexico has sights set on snapping its curse of the quinto partido, but it must slay one of the World Cup's giants in order to do so.

Mexico has been eliminated in the round of 16 in each of the last six World Cups, and Brazil will try to make it seven when the two sides meet in Samara on Monday.

Brazil won its group, improving in each match in drawing Switzerland and beating Costa Rica and Serbia. Philippe Coutinho has been the chief catalyst, though Neymar has played well, too, in his return from a foot injury that derailed the end of his first season at PSG. One concern for Brazil is the absence of Marcelo, with the star left back left out of the lineup with an injury. He's replaced by Filipe Luis.

Mexico, meanwhile was in line to top its group, but disaster struck on the final day of group play in a 3-0 loss to Sweden. The result required getting help from South Korea, which wound up obliging with a 2-0 win that eliminated defending champion Germany. Mexico now will look to make good on its clean slate and reach that mythical fifth game. It has held its own against Brazil on big stages over the last 20 years, though in the last six meetings dating back to 2007, El Tri has only won once. They met in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Guillermo Ochoa was sensational in a 0-0 draw.   

The winner will go on to face Belgium or Japan in the quarterfinals.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh here for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City), Fagner (Corinthians), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Marquinhos (PSG), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Man City), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar)

Manager: Tite

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Hector Herrera (Porto), Rafa Marquez (Atlas)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Corona (Porto), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio

More Soccer

