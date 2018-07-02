Crystal Palace Defender Joel Ward Signs New 3-Year Deal at Selhurst Park

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Crystal Palace have announced signing defender Joel Ward to a new three-year deal.

The defender, who has been at the club for six seasons, joined from Portsmouth in 2012 and should be around for a further three as the Londoners have decided to keep him on for the foreseeable future.

"Eagles defender Joel Ward has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until the summer of 2021," the Eagles reported in an official statement on their website on Monday.

The player also spoke regarding the development and claims to be delighted after earning himself a fresh deal at Selhurst Park ahead of next season.

“I’m delighted to be re-signing," he said. "I’ve been here for six years now and this will take me just shy of a testimonial so I’m looking forward to what the future has in store.

“There’s been some fantastic moments; it’s been a great ride, and long may that continue. I wanted to stay here and be a part of it as I feel at home here, and it’s important for us to keep moving forward.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“I want to continue to play for this club and set that bar as high as I can. As long as I put the boots on, I’ll never stop trying to better myself and raise that bar.”

