Former Watford Loanee Set for Napoli Medical as Italian Giants Close on Double Signing

Italian outfit S.S.C. Napoli are closing in on a double swoop for Udinese goalkeepers Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis, according to reports.

The latter of the two goalkeepers spent last season on loan in the Premier League with Watford, but the Greece international was limited to just 16 appearances across all competitions - most of which came in the new year.

The former, one of two goalkeeping prodigy's at Udinese, has spent the last two years with Italian minnows SPAL 2013. The 21-year-old helped Gli Estensi gain promotion to the Serie A in 2017 as well as keeping them away from relegation last season.

Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that medical for Karnezis and Meret have been pencilled in for Wednesday and Thursday this week. The two will become Napoli's fifth and sixth signing of the summer.

I Ciucciarelli have spent over £22m to bring Bologna winger Simone Verdi to the club this summer, while only £3.6m was spent on signing Brazilian forward Vinícius from Portuguese side Real Sport Clube.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti will also have Amato Ciciretti join the club on a free transfer from domestic rivals Benevento, while Ajax winger Amin Younes is still expected to move to the Stadio San Paolo ahead of the new season.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Napoli have been in desperate need of a new goalkeeper this summer following the departure of Pepe Reina, who will work as an understudy to Gianluigi Donnarumma at AC Milan. Back up 'keeper Rafael has also left the club to become a free agent.