Galatasaray Considering Loan Approach for Out of Favour Liverpool Winger Lazar Markovic

Turkish outfit Galatasaray are considering an approach for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic, and are hopeful of signing him on loan this summer.

The 24-year-old, who made the switch to Anfield from Portuguese side Benfica back in 2014, has been loaned out on four occasions since joining the Reds and is unlikely to ever become a regular in their current side - at least not while Jurgen Klopp remains in charge.

Following spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht, the Serbian could be headed for yet another loan stint and possibly his second in Turkey.

Galatasaray manager Faith Terim is believed to be a huge admirer of the player, whose career has been curtailed by injuries, especially during his first move to the Super Lig.

Markovic missed a total of 29 matches and 140 days whilst on loan at Fenerbahce in the 2015/16 season and left Turkey having accomplished very little on a personal front.

While he still retains the pace and energy that prompted the Merseyside club to move for him four years ago, his fitness woes and inability to adapt when deployed in unnatural positions have seen him fall out of favour with Klopp.

According to fotoMac, the player is hoping something materialises out of Galatasaray's interest as he loves Istanbul and is keen on returning to Turkey for another spell.

Last season, Markovic made seven appearances for Anderlecht after joining the club on loan in January.

It's likely that Liverpool send him on loan again this summer, given their acquiring of Naby Keita and Fabinho. But whether or not he can return having played a full, fit season should be the biggest question looking ahead.