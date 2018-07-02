'It's Good for Us': Eden Hazard Eyes World Cup Glory Following Portugal, Spain & Argentina Exits

Chelsea and Belgium international Eden Hazard has admitted that he is relieved that some of the World Cup favourites have been knocked out of the tournament.





With many a surprise already in this World Cup, the mercurial forward is enjoying the possibility of his Red Devils taking home their first major international prize.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Eden Hazard stated that he is enjoying other global superstars' struggles.

With Lionel Messi of Argentina and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo both already eliminated, many will look for Belgium's number ten to ignite the tournament's latter stages.





"It's good for us, but a pity for them," Hazard explained.

"When you love football you want to see the best players.

"However, when you're competing you want them to go out, so you have a better chance of success yourself."

However, Belgium have been on the wrong side of shock results in major tournaments in recent years, after losing to Wales during Euro 2016. They undoubtedly wary of the threat Japan pose.

After easy wins against Panama and Tunisia, many of Belgium's stars were dropped to the bench in a dead rubber against England. With only two goals to his name so far, Eden Hazard will be looking to strike as he returns to tonight's line up.

Even with a long way to go, Belgium will feel there is a real opportunity to etch their names into the history books. Solid from back to front, it seems as though manager Roberto Martinez has united an ego driven squad. With a golden age of players ready to blossom, the nation expects.