Liverpool Forward Offered 5-Year Contract as Details of Mohamed Salah's Extension Emerge

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané looks set to follow in the footsteps of teammate Mohamed Salah by signing a new five-year contract with the Merseyside club, according to reports.

Egypt international Salah put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield shortly after his exit from the World Cup this summer. The five-year contract, which was announced on Monday morning, will see the 26-year-old pocket up to £200k a week.

Most notably for Liverpool fans, however, will be the news that Salah's latest deal doesn't have a release clause, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce, something which should all but end a rumoured move to any number of European football's financial powerhouses.

And Liverpool are now looking to tie Mané down to a new long-term contract at Anfield. The Daily Mirror's David Maddock has noted that the Senegal international would join a number of first team players with half a decade left on their current deal.

Roberto Firmino, Vigil van Dijk, Naby Keïta and Fabinho all have five years left to run on their contracts, as well as promising striker Rhian Brewster. There are also a number of other senior players who still have long-term deals with the club.

Mané enjoyed the most fruitful season of his career last year, scoring 20 goals and claiming nine assists across all competitions. The former Southampton winger also helped the Reds all the way to the Champions League final, where he scored their only goal against Real Madrid.

