Liverpool Goalkeeping Coach Sent on Scouting Mission as Reds Continue Search for a New Shot Stopper

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Following their 3-1 Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real MadridLiverpool have been left searching for a new goalkeeper for the upcoming season after two calamitous mistakes from current number one Loris Karius cost the Reds in Kiev.

Although it was revealed the German keeper had been concussed early in the second half, potentially causing the two errors, Liverpool nonetheless continued in their search for a replacement, with Alisson, Jan Oblak and Jasper Cillessen all linked with moves to Anfield.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

While many high profile names have been tipped to come in and resolve the ongoing goalie issue on Merseyside, it may be that the Reds foresee their problems being solved by properly investing in youth, as opposed to throwing lucrative sums of money at already established players.

Subsequently, Reds goalkeeping coach John Achterburg has reportedly been sent out on a scouting mission, with the Dutchman being tasked with tracking the progress of Shamrock Rovers' young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, as reported by the Irish Independent.

Achterburg was at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday to watch the 16-year-old Irishman keep his third successive clean sheet in the Hoops' 2-0 win over Derry City.

Bazanu had also caught the eye of Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers throughout his week-long trial with Scottish Premier League champions Celtic, while he's also had trials with Premier League duo Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, despite the considerable amount of interest in the 16-year-old, it will likely take a lucrative offer to persuade Shamrock Rovers to part with their teenage goalkeeper, with the five-time Irish Premier League winners currently sponsoring Bazunu's school fees at Ashfield College.

With the young Irish shot stopper set to sit his leaving certificate next year, it will take a considerable offer to persuade Shamrock Rovers to sell the youngster. However, with Alan Mannus eligible to face Cork City on Friday following his move from SPL side St Johnstone, it is possible an agreement could be reached within the coming weeks.

