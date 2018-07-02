Mad, Mad, Mad: Twitter Melts Down as Belgium and Japan Give Us a World Cup Classic

Have you caught your breath, yet?
Japan and Belgium have dished up another World Cup classic for us on Monday night, with Roberto Martinez's Red Devils producing one of the great comebacks in the history of the competition.
Belgium essentially dominated the first half against a hard-working Japan side, and went in at half time clearly on top - but level at 0-0. The first half was something of a non-event as chances came at a premium, but they were caught cold at the start of the second period. The largely unfancied but efficient Japan seized the lead with a goal from Genki Haraguchi, and that's when it all started to pop off...
Jan Vertonghen's poor attempt at an interception led to the chance as Japan counter attacked, but Haraguchi's finish was put supremely into the far corner. Here's how Twitter reacted.
Wow— Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 2, 2018
Brilliant composure!— Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) July 2, 2018
Thank heavens England avoided Japan.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018
This #WorldCup though... pic.twitter.com/sX2oWmPYni— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2018
1 - Genki Haraguchi's goal was Japan's first ever in the World Cup knockout rounds. Composed. #JPN #BELJPN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6k2kyYrEGb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2018
That’s really a mistake, but Japan have counter-attacked so well. They don’t *deserve* to lead, but in a way it has been coming.— Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) July 2, 2018
Lolgium— Steven Chicken (@StevenChicken) July 2, 2018
Even Courtois' height wasn't enough to save this one. He might think twice before saying anything next time...
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA GET STUFFED. https://t.co/MjRkUxzDhX— Nic English (@nicwenglish) July 2, 2018
He deserves this misery after his chauvinistic displays in FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/N9cDzEIvC4— michael (@granvillepoet) July 2, 2018
But before we knew it,one of the players of the tournament - Takashi Inui - fired in an absolute pearler from 25 yards to make it 2-0 and put Belgium on the brink. Japan, meanwhile, were in dreamland.
It's 4:18 in Tokyo.— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018
If you are a #JPN fan who has stayed up late or woken up early for this - you are not dreaming! #JPNBEL 0-2 pic.twitter.com/zKJvXMRyy7
Can't wait for the World Cup final between Japan and Russia. Will be a classic.— Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) July 2, 2018
Belgium will be gutted that they're playing Brazil in the Quarters— Joe Ledley's Beard (@JoeLedleysBeard) July 2, 2018
Phenomenal from Spanish Bob’s Belgian boys.— John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) July 2, 2018
Japan are so impressive in possession. They ooze confidence and conviction, thoroughly deserve the lead.— Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) July 2, 2018
JAPAN LEAD 2-0. pic.twitter.com/dUKZOmzGx3— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) July 2, 2018
Robbie, get The Big Fella on lad— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 2, 2018
Inui #JPN— football.london (@Football_LDN) July 2, 2018
Noun.
1. Japanese football player
2. Scorer of banging goals
3. Already moved to Real Betis this summer pic.twitter.com/tmmWCR3OrQ
Obviously, this could only mean one thing at the time. And even Cesc Fabregas knew it...
I am tired of saying it but football is...— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 2, 2018
This World Cup has thrown all logic down the drain, this means England is about to win the World Cup— Ahmed Elnoury (@AhmedElnoury6) July 2, 2018
Or, is it actually coming home?
What we went on to see was one of the finest comebacks in World Cup history. But it all started with a header into the far side of the net that Jan Vertonghen definitely meant.
If Vertonghen meant that, it was one of the greatest headers of all time. (I suspect he probably didn't.)— Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) July 2, 2018
#BEL have had more unique scorers at the 2018 World Cup than any other side:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2018
☑️ Romelu Lukaku
☑️ Michy Batshuayi
☑️ Adnan Januzaj
☑️ Dries Mertens
☑️ Eden Hazard
☑️ Jan Vertonghen
☑️ Marouane Fellaini
Sharing the load. pic.twitter.com/XEAUwUPeU9
Shortly after, he struck. With a header. Obviously. Anyone who ever doubted Marouane Fellaini is a bad, bad person.
Yes, @Fellaini! The #MUFC midfielder has equalised for Belgium against Japan to level the scores at 2-2.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 2, 2018
Live #WorldCup blog: https://t.co/PJzEd6VqSi pic.twitter.com/h0s2DGZavO
Fellaini's influence, only on the pitch for a few minutes 👀— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 2, 2018
Martinez is a tactical genius. Fellaini is God. I take it all back #WorldCup— Mitchell Barry (@mitchellbarry) July 2, 2018
Why Jose re-signed Fellaini🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿— Jamie Paradise (@JamieParadise_) July 2, 2018
FELLAINI, IT"S HAPPENING!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KvHqUCdPOc— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 2, 2018
"How did you win the World Cup Roberto?" pic.twitter.com/fUSJEUnZnf— GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) July 2, 2018
Let's be real here , the only difference between fellaini and Messi is height— KAVI. 🏴. ⚽➡️🏠 (@blurt2kc) July 2, 2018
Jose Mourinho envisioning all of the times he's going to bring Fellaini off the bench to do exactly this next season... pic.twitter.com/a99lycgnF3— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 2, 2018
With extra time and penalties looming, though, that was not going to be the end of the drama.
Japan looked tired into the latter stages, but won a corner in the last minute of injury time. But cue the scenes - Belgium broke away to score a counter-attacking goal most teams in this competition could only dream of.
Kevin de Bruyne led the charge as Belgium broke forward in numbers, he slipped it right to Thomas Meunier, and Nacer Chadli was there to tap home and finish it off.
YEP, CHADLI AND FELLAINI SHOULD DO THE TRICK DOWN BY TWO AGAINST JAPAN WITH 25 MINUTES LEFT— Zack Goldman (@ThatDamnYank) July 2, 2018
WE ARE SEEING A GOLDEN GENERATION WASTED
EXPOSE THEM
65th minute: Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini brought on with #JPN leading by two goals ➡— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2018
74th minute: Fellaini scores the equaliser ⚽
94th minute: Chadli scores the winner ⚽
The double substitution comes up trumps for Robert Martinez and #BEL pic.twitter.com/3EWVNC2CIP
When they slander Roberto Martinez for bringing Chadli and Fellaini on pic.twitter.com/si9ILbS8OI— Jake. (@YedIin) July 2, 2018
Romelu Lukaku without touching the ball there. Pulled the defender away to give Meunier space, and left the cross for Chadli to pop in. Great stuff.— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 2, 2018
Japan were right to throw it all at Belgium in that last minute corner. Death or glory. Would have struggled in extra time. #JPN #BEL— steve (@mirkobolesan) July 2, 2018
1966 - Belgium are the first team to come from 2+ goals down to win a World Cup knockout round match within 90 minutes since Portugal beat DPR Korea 5-3 in the 1966 quarter-final. Eusebio. #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JcyWzi6l8F— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2018
INJECT THIS WORLD CUP INTO OUR VEINS 💉 pic.twitter.com/BAZCwNp35E— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 2, 2018
Elation for Belgium, but utter heartbreak for #JPN— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018
Thank you for contributing so much to a #WorldCup classic and for everything you've added to Russia 2018, Japan. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rtd3xUrEyj
Drink it in, man.