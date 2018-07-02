Mad, Mad, Mad: Twitter Melts Down as Belgium and Japan Give Us a World Cup Classic

Have you caught your breath, yet?

Japan and Belgium have dished up another World Cup classic for us on Monday night, with Roberto Martinez's Red Devils producing one of the great comebacks in the history of the competition.

Belgium essentially dominated the first half against a hard-working Japan side, and went in at half time clearly on top - but level at 0-0. The first half was something of a non-event as chances came at a premium, but they were caught cold at the start of the second period. The largely unfancied but efficient Japan seized the lead with a goal from Genki Haraguchi, and that's when it all started to pop off...

Jan Vertonghen's poor attempt at an interception led to the chance as Japan counter attacked, but Haraguchi's finish was put supremely into the far corner. Here's how Twitter reacted.

Wow — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 2, 2018

Brilliant composure! — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) July 2, 2018

Thank heavens England avoided Japan. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

That’s really a mistake, but Japan have counter-attacked so well. They don’t *deserve* to lead, but in a way it has been coming. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) July 2, 2018

Lolgium — Steven Chicken (@StevenChicken) July 2, 2018

Even Courtois' height wasn't enough to save this one. He might think twice before saying anything next time...

He deserves this misery after his chauvinistic displays in FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/N9cDzEIvC4 — michael (@granvillepoet) July 2, 2018

But before we knew it,one of the players of the tournament - Takashi Inui - fired in an absolute pearler from 25 yards to make it 2-0 and put Belgium on the brink. Japan, meanwhile, were in dreamland.

It's 4:18 in Tokyo.



If you are a #JPN fan who has stayed up late or woken up early for this - you are not dreaming! #JPNBEL 0-2 pic.twitter.com/zKJvXMRyy7 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

Can't wait for the World Cup final between Japan and Russia. Will be a classic. — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) July 2, 2018

Belgium will be gutted that they're playing Brazil in the Quarters — Joe Ledley's Beard (@JoeLedleysBeard) July 2, 2018

Phenomenal from Spanish Bob’s Belgian boys. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) July 2, 2018

Japan are so impressive in possession. They ooze confidence and conviction, thoroughly deserve the lead. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) July 2, 2018

JAPAN LEAD 2-0. pic.twitter.com/dUKZOmzGx3 — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) July 2, 2018

**JUST SAYIN**

Robbie, get The Big Fella on lad — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 2, 2018

Inui #JPN



Noun.



1. Japanese football player

2. Scorer of banging goals

3. Already moved to Real Betis this summer pic.twitter.com/tmmWCR3OrQ — football.london (@Football_LDN) July 2, 2018

Obviously, this could only mean one thing at the time. And even Cesc Fabregas knew it...

I am tired of saying it but football is... — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 2, 2018

This World Cup has thrown all logic down the drain, this means England is about to win the World Cup — Ahmed Elnoury (@AhmedElnoury6) July 2, 2018

Or, is it actually coming home?

What we went on to see was one of the finest comebacks in World Cup history. But it all started with a header into the far side of the net that Jan Vertonghen definitely meant.

If Vertonghen meant that, it was one of the greatest headers of all time. (I suspect he probably didn't.) — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) July 2, 2018

#BEL have had more unique scorers at the 2018 World Cup than any other side:



☑️ Romelu Lukaku

☑️ Michy Batshuayi

☑️ Adnan Januzaj

☑️ Dries Mertens

☑️ Eden Hazard

☑️ Jan Vertonghen

☑️ Marouane Fellaini



Sharing the load. pic.twitter.com/XEAUwUPeU9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2018

Shortly after, he struck. With a header. Obviously. Anyone who ever doubted Marouane Fellaini is a bad, bad person.

Fellaini's influence, only on the pitch for a few minutes 👀 — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 2, 2018

Martinez is a tactical genius. Fellaini is God. I take it all back #WorldCup — Mitchell Barry (@mitchellbarry) July 2, 2018

Why Jose re-signed Fellaini🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿 — Jamie Paradise (@JamieParadise_) July 2, 2018

"How did you win the World Cup Roberto?" pic.twitter.com/fUSJEUnZnf — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) July 2, 2018

Let's be real here , the only difference between fellaini and Messi is height — KAVI. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. ⚽➡️🏠 (@blurt2kc) July 2, 2018

Jose Mourinho envisioning all of the times he's going to bring Fellaini off the bench to do exactly this next season... pic.twitter.com/a99lycgnF3 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 2, 2018

With extra time and penalties looming, though, that was not going to be the end of the drama.

Japan looked tired into the latter stages, but won a corner in the last minute of injury time. But cue the scenes - Belgium broke away to score a counter-attacking goal most teams in this competition could only dream of.

Kevin de Bruyne led the charge as Belgium broke forward in numbers, he slipped it right to Thomas Meunier, and Nacer Chadli was there to tap home and finish it off.

YEP, CHADLI AND FELLAINI SHOULD DO THE TRICK DOWN BY TWO AGAINST JAPAN WITH 25 MINUTES LEFT



WE ARE SEEING A GOLDEN GENERATION WASTED



EXPOSE THEM — Zack Goldman (@ThatDamnYank) July 2, 2018

65th minute: Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini brought on with #JPN leading by two goals ➡

74th minute: Fellaini scores the equaliser ⚽

94th minute: Chadli scores the winner ⚽



The double substitution comes up trumps for Robert Martinez and #BEL pic.twitter.com/3EWVNC2CIP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2018

When they slander Roberto Martinez for bringing Chadli and Fellaini on pic.twitter.com/si9ILbS8OI — Jake. (@YedIin) July 2, 2018

Romelu Lukaku without touching the ball there. Pulled the defender away to give Meunier space, and left the cross for Chadli to pop in. Great stuff. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 2, 2018

Japan were right to throw it all at Belgium in that last minute corner. Death or glory. Would have struggled in extra time. #JPN #BEL — steve (@mirkobolesan) July 2, 2018

1966 - Belgium are the first team to come from 2+ goals down to win a World Cup knockout round match within 90 minutes since Portugal beat DPR Korea 5-3 in the 1966 quarter-final. Eusebio. #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JcyWzi6l8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2018

INJECT THIS WORLD CUP INTO OUR VEINS 💉 pic.twitter.com/BAZCwNp35E — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 2, 2018

Elation for Belgium, but utter heartbreak for #JPN



Thank you for contributing so much to a #WorldCup classic and for everything you've added to Russia 2018, Japan. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rtd3xUrEyj — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

Drink it in, man.