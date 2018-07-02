Man City Target Jorginho a Notable Absentee as Napoli Announce Squad List for Preseason Training

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Serie A outfit Napoli have announced their squad for pre-season training but have left Jorginho out, with the player expected to depart this season.

The Brazil-born Italian midfielder is believed to be nearing a move to Premier League winners Manchester City and it has been reported that the deal could be completed early this week.

Jorginho has been with Napoli for four years, joining the club from Hellas Verona in 2014. He's since established himself as a key player in the side, racking up over 130 appearances for I Partenopei, who finished second in the Italian top flight standings last season, four points behind champions Juventus.

On Monday, Napoli listed all of the players who will be in the squad for pre-season training via their official Twitter account, and the 26-year-old's name was notably absent.

The club named a 23-man squad for their summer affairs, including the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and even Marek Hamsik.

Hamsik had announced his desire to leave the club at the end of the season, possibly while reeling from the disappointment of getting close to winning the Serie A title but falling short in the end.

Napoli are reported as having placed a €30m valuation on the Slovakian midfielder, who has been their captain for several years. And despite his willingness to leave Naples in search of another challenge, the side have listed him as part of their early squad.

Jorginho, meanwhile, could finally be announced by City this week. The two clubs were said to have hit an impasse over €2.5m in bonus payments but it appears they have finally come to an agreement.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)