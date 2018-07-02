Man City Target Jorginho a Notable Absentee as Napoli Announce Squad List for Preseason Training

Serie A outfit Napoli have announced their squad for pre-season training but have left Jorginho out, with the player expected to depart this season.

The Brazil-born Italian midfielder is believed to be nearing a move to Premier League winners Manchester City and it has been reported that the deal could be completed early this week.

Initial squad list for pre-season training camp in Dimaro Folgarida:



Sepe

Contini

Tonelli

Maksimovic

Albiol

Chiriches

Luperto

Hysaj

Ghoulam

Mezzoni

Grassi

Ciciretti

Gaetano

Allan

Rog

Diawara

Hamsik

Inglese

Lorenzo Insigne

Verdi

Callejon

Ounas

Roberto Insigne#ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 2, 2018

Jorginho has been with Napoli for four years, joining the club from Hellas Verona in 2014. He's since established himself as a key player in the side, racking up over 130 appearances for I Partenopei, who finished second in the Italian top flight standings last season, four points behind champions Juventus.

On Monday, Napoli listed all of the players who will be in the squad for pre-season training via their official Twitter account, and the 26-year-old's name was notably absent.

The club named a 23-man squad for their summer affairs, including the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and even Marek Hamsik.

Hamsik had announced his desire to leave the club at the end of the season, possibly while reeling from the disappointment of getting close to winning the Serie A title but falling short in the end.

Napoli are reported as having placed a €30m valuation on the Slovakian midfielder, who has been their captain for several years. And despite his willingness to leave Naples in search of another challenge, the side have listed him as part of their early squad.

Jorginho to Manchester City is just a 'matter of time'. His agent has returned to Istanbul, where he lives, and will only leave when it is time for Jorginho to sign his contract - which should happen within a few days. [Radio CRC] — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 2, 2018

Jorginho, meanwhile, could finally be announced by City this week. The two clubs were said to have hit an impasse over €2.5m in bonus payments but it appears they have finally come to an agreement.