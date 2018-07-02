Milan Announce Signings of Pepe Reina & Ivan Strinic as Marco Fassone Teases More Summer Arrivals

AC Milan have announced the signings of Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina and Croatia defender Ivan Strinic, with the pair having penned three-year deals with the Serie A side.

Reina and Strinic were both on World Cup duty for their respective countries on Sunday as La Roja bowed out in a loss to Russia and Croatia survived a penalty shootout against Denmark.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

But Monday has seen more developments as they've committed their futures to I Rossoneri for the next three years.

"AC Milan announces that it has acquired the sporting services of José Manuel Reina Páez and Ivan Strinic," the club announced via their official website. "The Spanish goalkeeper and the Croatian defender have signed a contract with the Club Rossoneri until 30 June 2021.

"Two important purchases, able to bring added value to the Rossoneri rose. Welcome guys!"





Milan are also expecting Strinic's international teammate Alen Halilovic to join them this summer.





The club's managing director, Marco Fassone, has told fans that the midfielder will be announced in due course, while he is also looking at a list of wanted players coach Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli handed him.

🗣️ Fassone: "Halilovic? He's a great talent and the right time to announce him will come. There's more than a handshake between the parties".#ASKFassone — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 2, 2018

"Halilovic? He's a great talent and the right time to announce him will come," Fassone said. "There's more than a handshake between the parties."

Striker Patrick Cutrone is also understood to be nearing a new deal with the San Siro side.

Our CEO: "We want a stronger team. Gattuso and @MassMirabelli have provided me a list of players. The transfer market window is wide open. We are working on it. Patrick (Cutrone) will be extending his contract soon. Romagnoli wanted to stay with us to win in the Red and Black". — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 2, 2018

"We want a stronger team," the director added. "Gattuso and Mirabelli have provided me a list of players. The transfer market window is wide open. We are working on it. Patrick (Cutrone) will be extending his contract soon. Romagnoli wanted to stay with us to win in the Red and Black".