New Bayern Boss Niko Kovac Reveals Robert Lewandowski Will Remain at the Club Next Season

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is set to stay at Bayern Munich for the upcoming season, new coach Niko Kovac has revealed. 

The 29-year-old forward has been an integral player for the Bundesliga champions since joining from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 on a free transfer, scoring 106 goals in 126 league games.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, despite winning seven major honours in four years at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski's agent stunned the footballing world by stating that he is looking for a new challenge. 

Yet Kovac, who spoke for the first time as Bayern's new coach on Monday, said that he has already contacted the Poland captain is looking forward to teaming up with him ahead of the new Bundesliga season in August.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Kovac told the media, "I called him [Lewandowski] and told him my point of view. I look forward to having him on my team.

"He is a great player, a world class striker who has done a lot for the club and will do a lot in the future."

Lewandowski has yet to comment on the conversation he had with the new Bayern Munich boss, with the striker currently on holiday following his country's disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup in Russia.

Sky Sports had claimed that he appointed agent Pini Zahavi as his representative with the sole intention to secure him a move away from Germany.

And Zahavi, who has previously been involved with controversial transfer sagas such as the tapping up of Ashley Cole by Chelsea in 2006, told German news outlet Sport BILD in May: "Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The bosses at Bayern Munich know about this."


Kovac also spoke about his transfer plans in general, with the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager suggesting he will give youth a chance before stepping into the transfer market.

The Croatian said: "I want to get to know the players, new and old, and the youth players too. We don't have a full squad so we'll fit in with youth players for now."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)