PHOTOS: New Images of Tottenham's Stadium Have Been Revealed as Construction Nears Completion

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are all set to move into their new stadium at the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

And their new state of the art stadium has been revealed in official photos released via the clubs Twitter account. The 62,000 capacity stadium will serve as the home of Spurs for the foreseeable future and will kick-start an exciting new era as they look to announce themselves on the world stage under the management of Mauricio Pochettino – who ignored interest from Real Madrid to remain at Spurs.

The ground will also be used to host a number of NFL games in October and will feature a 285ft bar and a glass-walled players’ tunnel.

The stadium cost an estimated £750m and created 3,500 jobs.

Spurs played all their Premier League games at Wembley Stadium last season and had a successful season, once again finishing in the Champions League spots. The increased revenue of a larger stadium and competing in Europe’s elite competition will see Spurs able to match their Premier League and European rivals spending in the coming years.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We are excited about the season ahead and making the new stadium our new home.

"I have stood inside the bowl and I know the atmosphere will be unbelievable - it will be well worth the wait."

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Pochettino and co. face a tough task retaining their top four place, but judging by the pictures, the players won’t take too long adjusting to life at the new stadium. 

